Scranton Prep suspends student activities due to possible COVID-19 case

News
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Preparatory School officials tell Eyewitness News they learned of a likely COVID-19 case among their student body on Sunday.

Officials say that because that possible case may have exposed others, all student activities, including athletic practices and tryouts, have been suspended until they receive further guidance from the state Department of Health.

The school is conducting contact tracing among the student body so they can assure affected students will be quarantined.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos