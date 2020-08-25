Scranton Prep suspends student activities due to possible COVID-19 case

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Preparatory School officials tell Eyewitness News they learned of a likely COVID-19 case among their student body on Sunday.

Officials say that because that possible case may have exposed others, all student activities, including athletic practices and tryouts, have been suspended until they receive further guidance from the state Department of Health.

The school is conducting contact tracing among the student body so they can assure affected students will be quarantined.