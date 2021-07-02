Scranton postpones fireworks display, other activities will go on

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Fourth of July fireworks display scheduled on Courthouse Square in Scranton for Friday night has been postponed due to weather.

The display was supposed to happen at 9:30 p.m. Even though the show will not go on tonight, the Lackawanna County Arts & Culture Department says other activities will still be happening, pending inclement weather.

A mural painting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 6:30 p.m. The rain date for the fireworks has not yet been announced.