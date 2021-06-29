Scranton ‘Pop-Up City Halls’ continue in neighborhoods for second year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Scranton city officials are out once again this summer setting up “Pop-up City Halls” in an effort to get the word out to residents about services the city offers. And it’s all done by bringing it right into the city neighborhoods.

Some of the services offered include smoke detector installation, recycling bins and schedules, mortgage and utility relief and lifeguard applications.

“After a successful series of “Pop-up City Halls” last summer, we are excited to continue this initiative and encourage residents to stop by and see us when we are in your neighborhood,” Mayor Cognetti said in a statement.

Below is a list of Pop-Up events scheduled for the month of July:

Tuesday June 29, 2021 Marion & Capouse 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday July 1, 2021 National Bakery

1100 Capouse Ave 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm Tuesday July 6, 2021 Weston Field 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday July 8, 2021 Rockwell Park 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm Tuesday July 13, 2021 Jackson Street Skate Park 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday July 15, 2021 Allen Park 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm Tuesday July 20, 2021 Robinson Park 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Wednesday July 21, 2021 United Neighborhood Center

631 Cedar Ave 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm Tuesday July 27, 2021 Connell Park 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday July 29, 2021 Crowley Park 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm For more information on the city of Scranton you can visit their website.

August locations will be announced at a later date. Residents can contact the City with questions by emailing mfetsock@scrantonpa.gov or calling 570-780-1309.

