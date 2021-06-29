Scranton ‘Pop-Up City Halls’ continue in neighborhoods for second year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Scranton city officials are out once again this summer setting up “Pop-up City Halls” in an effort to get the word out to residents about services the city offers. And it’s all done by bringing it right into the city neighborhoods.
Some of the services offered include smoke detector installation, recycling bins and schedules, mortgage and utility relief and lifeguard applications.
“After a successful series of “Pop-up City Halls” last summer, we are excited to continue this initiative and encourage residents to stop by and see us when we are in your neighborhood,” Mayor Cognetti said in a statement.
Below is a list of Pop-Up events scheduled for the month of July:
|Tuesday
|June 29, 2021
|Marion & Capouse
|9:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|July 1, 2021
|National Bakery
1100 Capouse Ave
|2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|July 6, 2021
|Weston Field
|9:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|July 8, 2021
|Rockwell Park
|2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|July 13, 2021
|Jackson Street Skate Park
|9:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|July 15, 2021
|Allen Park
|2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|July 20, 2021
|Robinson Park
|9:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|July 21, 2021
|United Neighborhood Center
631 Cedar Ave
|2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|July 27, 2021
|Connell Park
|9:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|July 29, 2021
|Crowley Park
|2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
August locations will be announced at a later date. Residents can contact the City with questions by emailing mfetsock@scrantonpa.gov or calling 570-780-1309.
For more information on the city of Scranton you can visit their website.