Scranton ‘Pop-Up City Halls’ continue in neighborhoods for second year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Scranton city officials are out once again this summer setting up “Pop-up City Halls” in an effort to get the word out to residents about services the city offers. And it’s all done by bringing it right into the city neighborhoods.

Some of the services offered include smoke detector installation, recycling bins and schedules, mortgage and utility relief and lifeguard applications.

“After a successful series of “Pop-up City Halls” last summer, we are excited to continue this initiative and encourage residents to stop by and see us when we are in your neighborhood,” Mayor Cognetti said in a statement.

Below is a list of Pop-Up events scheduled for the month of July:

TuesdayJune 29, 2021Marion & Capouse9:00 am – 1:00 pm
ThursdayJuly 1, 2021National Bakery
1100 Capouse Ave		2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
TuesdayJuly 6, 2021Weston Field9:00 am – 1:00 pm
ThursdayJuly 8, 2021Rockwell Park2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
TuesdayJuly 13, 2021Jackson Street Skate Park9:00 am – 1:00 pm
ThursdayJuly 15, 2021Allen Park2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
TuesdayJuly 20, 2021Robinson Park9:00 am – 1:00 pm
WednesdayJuly 21, 2021United Neighborhood Center
631 Cedar Ave		2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
TuesdayJuly 27, 2021Connell Park9:00 am – 1:00 pm
ThursdayJuly 29, 2021Crowley Park2:30 pm – 5:30 pm
For more information on the city of Scranton you can visit their website.

August locations will be announced at a later date. Residents can contact the City with questions by emailing mfetsock@scrantonpa.gov or calling 570-780-1309.

