Scranton Police warn residents of potential scam

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Scranton Police Department made a post on its Facebook page last week warning residents about potential scammers calling area psychologists, therapists, and counselors demanding money to avoid being arrested.

Click Here to see the original post from The Scranton Police Department.

According to police, the suspects contacted the victims saying there was a warrant out for their arrest. They claim they were instructed to go to the police station to be arrested or to pay the fine over the phone, or in-person at a “suspicious location.”

“Callers in these scams provided victims with credible details about judges and legal cases, the names of actual police officers and information about the psychologist`s practice, including addresses and phone numbers,” the report read.

Police say the alleged scammers even went as far as mimicking background noise that would be associated with a police department.

“This scam is the latest example of increasingly sophisticated illegal efforts targeting,” the report included.

The Scranton Police Department reminds residents that there are also many scams that involve legal questions, charities and the promise of prizes. For more information Click Here.

Scranton Police say they are currently investigating these claims.