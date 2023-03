SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department unveiled a brand new patrol vehicle on Saturday.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

According to Scranton police, officers unveiled a new patrol vehicle with a brand-new design Saturday morning.

Police say the new vehicle was displayed Saturday morning during the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade, saying they “changed things up with a new design.”

For more information on the new patrol vehicle check out Scranton Police Department’s Facebook page.