SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police officers in Lackawanna County are using virtual reality to better prepare themselves for real-life emergencies.

This high-tech training tool will focus on de-escalation tactics and the use of force for new and experienced officers.

When responding to a call policing has become reliant on communication. That’s why Scranton and Dunmore Police Departments partnered to purchase a training simulator that’s highly interactive.

Officer Mike Marino just started his 19th year with the Scranton police department. This was his second time using the Milo range, a 180-degree, three-screen theater with virtual scenarios.

Milo stands for multiple interactive learning objectives. The system has hundreds of videos for officers to interact with.

“Whether that is verbally or using a lethal weapon,” stated Sgt. John Megivern, training instructor at the Scranton Police Department.

Officer Marino says the objective is to strengthen officers’ communication with the community to better handle different situations.

“We deal with a lot of different people that have you know mental illness. You are just seeking help, and it’s all about how you approach it. It’s all how you talk to them and tries to get them the help that they need,” explained Marino.

“They’re asking a question and they’re getting an answer from the screen. Rather than in the past, it was more of a shoot-no-shoot scenario,” stated Sgt. Megivern.

It was an intense experience, after testing out the simulator. It’s safe to say that the virtually generated scenarios. Help prepare officers for the job, it also helps them make better decisions on the fly.

After they complete the scenario, officers will debrief on what went right or wrong.

“What could have gone better? Do you feel comfortable in that situation by yourself or should you have called for backup?” expressed Sgt. Megivern.

Officers can reflect on what they may have missed at the moment. With this technology, Scranton Police Chief Tom Carroll says they are producing better-quality officers before they hit the road.

“Hopefully we make our mistakes in a controlled environment,” stated Chief Carroll.

It’s up to each officer how the scenario will play out using de-escalation tactics and identifying when to use force.

“Training is continuous for us, the Scranton Police Department is a learning organization, and we aren’t going to be complacent, we’ll always try to refine our skills and get better,” explained Chief Carroll.

The Scranton Police Department is still deciding how often each officer will use the simulator whether semi-annually or monthly.

Scranton police will train alongside Dunmore officers and the hope is to also bring in other agencies in Lackawanna County to train and learn alongside them.

With the goal of better serving and protecting the community.