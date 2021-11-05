Scranton police still looking for missing man two years after his disappearance

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for information on a man who went missing nearly two years ago.

Rashan Francis, 45, of Archbald went missing on November 6, 2018.

Francis is described as a black male, 5’8″, 150 pounds, brown eyes, possibly has a beard, a tattoo on his upper arm. At the time of his disappearance his head was shaven but he has black hair.

Police say that when Francis disappeared he was wearing a red, white and blue jacket, dark pants, red tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.

If anyone has information on Rashan Francis they are asked to call Detective Jenn Gerrity at 570-348-4139.