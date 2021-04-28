Scranton police step up enforcement against trespassers at Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police are stepping up enforcement at Nay Aug Gorge as warm weather becomes more consistent.







Officials say in the past five years there have been 102 calls to the gorge for trespassing or for a rescue. The Scranton Fire Department is dispatched every time a rescue is called in.

The fine is $300 with others fees added if caught trespassing. Scranton police have cameras at the gorge and are monitoring the area in real time.

Cody Butler will have more from first responders on how trespassers impact their safety on later editions of Eyewitness News.