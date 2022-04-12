SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment.
According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street.
Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the residence. Police took the owner of the apartment, Lloyd Vaughn, into custody.
Investigators say they seized:
- 12.5 ounces of marijuana
- 3.5 ounces of cocaine
- 220 glassine baggies containing heroin/fentanyl
- 2 zip baggies containing crystal methamphetamine
- $5,710 in cash
Police say the estimated street value of the narcotics totals $17,300.
Vaughn faces multiple drug charges.