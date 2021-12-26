Scranton Police seize multiple drugs during bust

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After searching a room at the Hampton Inn in Moosic police have charged a woman and man with multiple drug-related charges.

While conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday police say, Kevin Nowakowski of Wilkes-Barre was taken into custody for having narcotics and drug paraphernalia on his person.

It was learned that he was also staying at the Hampton Inn with Jolene Woznicki.

Police say that with a search warrant they searched inside the room where the pair was staying.

Upon further investigation, police say they found 34 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 25 grams, raw fentanyl, 25 grams of marijuana, 55 assorted pills and over $800 in US currency. Woznicki was taken into custody after the search.

Nowakowski and Woznicki were both charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.