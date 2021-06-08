Scranton police seeking suspect they say groped women before fleeing on bicycle

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is seeking information on a man they say groped several females before fleeing on his bicycle.





Police say several indecent assaults were reported throughout downtown, Pine Brooke and Heritage Trail areas. The women who reported the incidents say the man slapped or groped their buttocks before fleeing.

They describe the suspect as a young looking white male with an average height and build with brown hair, riding a red bicycle of an unknown make.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division of the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4139.