HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- It was a beautiful day on Elk Mountain and people could hit the slopes for a cause. The Ski for Colin fundraiser was held on Sunday.

"Ski for Colin event has two goals. The first is to honor Colin, my son, who passed away from suicide. To honor his memory, and also what he loved to do, and that was be in the outdoors," Dan O'Rourke, Co-Founder of Ski for Colin, said.