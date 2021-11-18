Scranton police seek help identifying suspect in retail theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was caught on camera stealing merchandise from Gerrity’s Ace Hardware.





Photos Courtesy of Scranton Police Department Facebook Page

According to the Scranton police, the man pictured above was caught on camera stealing several items from Gerrity’s Ace Hardware, located at 1726 North Keyser Avenue.

Police say the suspect has a heavy build and walked with a compression bandage wrapped around his left calf/ankle area.

Officers say he was driving a dark red Ford pickup truck, a King Range Edition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Jenn Gerrity at 570-348-4139 or you can submit a tip on the Scranton tipline.