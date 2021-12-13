WATCH: Scranton Police seek help identifying hit-and-run driver who stole vehicle

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly stole a vehicle and hit multiple parked cars and part of a house.

Police say the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen from Hilltop Manor. The owner told police the keys were in the vehicle and it was unlocked because the owner lived in a safe neighborhood.

Officers say the suspect drove the vehicle into three parked cars, then crashed into a home and then took off running. Police say he said hello to the owner as he took off running from the scene. Police say he headed south on Prospect Avenue.

Anyone with video surveillance cameras in the area or who have video of the suspect are asked to contact police.

If anyone has any information about the crashes or the individual who stole the vehicle and crashed it, please contact Scranton Police Highway Cpl J. Butler at 570-348-4134, or you can submit a tip via the tipline.