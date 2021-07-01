Scranton police seek Boscov’s burglary suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Scranton Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two people they say broke into Boscov’s department store after the store had closed.

Police say the two suspects, who are believed to be teenagers, were seen on the store’s security camera around 10:00 p.m. on June 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Juvenile Officer Kevin Uher at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on the department’s tipline at: https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/anonymous/scrantonpa.gov