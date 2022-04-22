SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a theft from a Scranton grocery store.
According to a post on Scranton Police’s Facebook page, the individual in the picture and security camera video is wanted by police in relation to a theft that occurred on April 9.
The theft occurred at the Gerrity’s Supermarket in the 300 block of Meadow Avenue in Scranton at 8:20 p.m.
Security camera footage shows an individual going behind a closed counter in the store and removing several items from a display case and putting them into his basket.
Police say the man left in a older model Honda Accord.
Anyone with information should contact Scranton police.