SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Police say 70-year-old Thomas Yerrick was last seen on Sunday, April 3 around 3:45 p.m. He was believed to be going to the area of the Lackawanna Valley Heritage Trail near the Elm Street trailhead.

Thomas Yerrick is described by police as a white male, 5’08”, and 170 lbs. Officials say Yerrick has health conditions and doesn’t have access to his medication.

If anybody has seen Yerrick or known anything about his location contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134.