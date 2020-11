SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department posted to their Facebook page, looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old.

William Perez, 13, was last seen on November 13. Police say he is 5’6″ with a thin build, and is said to be wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department.