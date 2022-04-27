SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for sisters that have been missing as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and have not been seen since 11:00 a.m.

Police are describing Betty as a 5’6, 280 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo baseball hat, light blue jacket, white shirt, and jeans.

Investigators describe Joy as 5’7, 246 lbs with blue eyes, and strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with celebrities on it, snowman pajama shorts, brown purse.

Officials say the sisters were possibly near Downtown Scranton.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134, and if you see the missing person you are asked to contact 570-348-4141.