SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are searching for two missing teenagers, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old female.

According to police, 16-year-old, Eric Doblado, is described as a Caucasian male, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say, 17-year-old, Cianni Schello, is described as an African-American female, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Juvenile Officer Passmore at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on the tipline.