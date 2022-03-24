SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an armed robbery incident.

According to Scranton Police Department, the suspect pictured below is wanted for questioning in relation to an attempted robbery that occurred in downtown Scranton on Milberry Avenue and Adams Avenue.

Scranton Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a large tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Joe Dombrokski at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on the Scranton police tipline.