SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are searching for a 13-year-old male that they say has been missing since Friday.

According to police, Tahja Sydnr was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Crown Avenue on Friday, November 5th.

Police are describing Sydnr as an African American male, 5’3″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say it is unknown at this time where Sydnr may have gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police at 570-348-4141.