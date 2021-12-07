Scranton police search for missing woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for help with any information regarding the whereabouts of a woman they say has been missing since November.

According to police, Angel Ashley Ohara was last seen on November 26 in Scranton.

Officials are describing Ohara as a white female age 37, 5’8, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green and white-colored “Spyder” jacket, black leggings, camouflage boots and carrying a military camouflage backpack.

Police say Ohara is known to stay at various homeless camps in the Scranton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Jenn Gerrity at 570-348-4139 or you can leave a tip on the Scranton police tipline.