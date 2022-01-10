Scranton Police remove firearm from vehicle after road rage incident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Crimes Officers conducted a traffic stop and removed a gun from a vehicle with a two-year-old child in the back seat.

Police say they were in the area of South Main Avenue and Luzerne Street when they came in contact with a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident where the driver was waving a handgun on the McDade Expressway just prior to the sighting.

Officers say they pulled the car over for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Victorious Minter and the passenger as Jocelynn Lora, with their two-year-old child in the back seat.

According to law enforcement, while officers were speaking with Lora, they noticed she was sitting on a firearm.

Once the gun was removed from the vehicle, Lora said the firearm was hers, but Minter was in possession of the weapon, the press release reads.

According to police, Lora admitted being in the road rage incident and stated Minter showed the gun to the driver of the other vehicle during the incident.

Minter, a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his former felony convictions for narcotics. This firearm was a black Glock 22, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a mounted laser to aim and an extended magazine for extra bullets, the press release reads.

Officers say the firearm along with drugs, in plain view were seized from the vehicle.

Minter was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.