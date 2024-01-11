SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a police officer was shot in Scranton Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooting took place at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street around 4:30 a.m.

Officers were in the area checking on reports of a possible shooting before the officer was struck.

Officials say one person is in custody at this time, and another is wanted for questioning.

State Police are on the scene helping Scranton Police with their investigation.

The condition of the officer is not known at this time. Scranton police say the officer and a suspect are being treated at a local trauma center.

Due to the investigation, the Scranton School District is operating on a flexible instruction day under a two-hour delay.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.