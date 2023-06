LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has learned about the death of a Scranton Police Officer.

The Scranton Police Department told Eyewitness News Patrol Officer John Hallock died in a non-work-related swimming pool accident over the weekend in Luzerne County.

Hallock began his career with the department in 1999 and severed for over 24 years.

The department sent their condolences to the family and says he will be greatly missed.