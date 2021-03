SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals they say are related to a lost property/theft case.

The two were seen on surveillance camera footage. Police say the incident happened on February 18 and the theft occurred at a later date at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dombroski at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip.