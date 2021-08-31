Scranton police looking to identify suspects in vehicle theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are in need of the public’s help in regards to vehicle theft.

According to police, a vehicle was stolen on Saturday, August 14, in the 600 block of Foster Street just before 9:00 p.m.

The vehicle was recovered at the Neil Armstrong Elementary School a short time later. Police released a video clip of what they say is believed to be 3 juvenile females running from the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the identities of the suspects or any additional footage, please contact Auto Task Officer Carachilo at 570-348-4139.

You can also send a message to the Scranton Police Department’s Facebook Page or leave a tip on the tipline at TipSubmit