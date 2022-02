SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say is wanted on child endangerment charges.

Scranton Police say that Kristina Carson is wanted for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Carson or her whereabouts call Scranton Police Detective Gowarty at 570-348-4139.