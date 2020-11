SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police say they are searching for 15-year-old Ezequiel Soto who is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon. They say this is in connection with a stabbing incident in Scranton.



Images provided by the Scranton Police Department.

He is a Hispanic male and is believed to be in the area of South Scranton or Dunmore. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.