Scranton police looking for suspect in E-Fuel gas station robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton police say at around 9 A.M. on Thursday, a woman robbed the E-Fuel gas station on Pittston Avenue.

The suspect was said to have gone behind the counter and struggled with the clerk before she managed to collect money from the cash register and flee the store.

Detectives say the surveillance video shows the woman walking around the store before the robbery occurred.

Police are attempting to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to please call 911, contact Scranton Police Detectives at 570.348.4139, or leave an anonymous tip.