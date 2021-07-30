Scranton police looking for suspect in American Legion burglary

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are trying to identify the man they say burglarized an American Legion.

Police say it happened at American Legion Post 558 on Birney Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on July 26.

Images courtesy of the Scranton Police Department

They describe the man as wearing a camo hat, green t-shirt and carrying a dark colored satchel or bag. Police have not said if anything was stolen.

Scranton Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Spinosi at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on their tip line.

