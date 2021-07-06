Scranton police looking for missing man

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Scranton police are looking to locate a man they say hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Adam Farrell. They say he was last seen around June 1 in Kingston, Luzerne County. They believe he may be in the Scranton area.

Farrell is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Dombroski at 570-348-4139.

You can also leave a tip on a tip line at: https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/anonymous/scrantonpa.gov