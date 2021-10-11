Scranton police issue warrant for shooting suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are searching for a man who they say shot another man in the chest during a dispute at a home in Scranton.

Police say Kyron Sapp, 28, of Scranton shot a man and left him bleeding on a porch in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to court papers, police were called to the home around 4:00 a.m. where they found the male victim bleeding on the porch and saying that he had been shot.

A witness told police Sapp had dragged the victim from the home where he was later found covered in blood. Police say the witness also told them Sapp had taken her purse and car and fled the area.

Sapp is facing charges including: attempted homicide, aggravated assault and burglary. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.