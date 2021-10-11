Scranton police investigating theft of raffle baskets from Cooper’s Seafood House

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are looking to identify several people after the theft of two raffle baskets at a charity event on Friday at Cooper’s Seafood House.

According to police, a group of individuals went into the restaurant, stole the baskets and left in a white Range Rover.

The baskets were being raffled at an event to help a bartender who was severely injured in a motor vehicle accident.

Anyone with information on the individuals in the photos are asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Schultz at 570-348-4139 or to leave a tip on the police department’s tipline.

