Scranton police investigating early morning hit and run

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Washburn Street and Everett Avenue in Scranton. Police say the vehicle in question traveled west on Washburn Street after the accident. 

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their security footage for more information.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact the department at 570-348-4134 or leave a tip.

