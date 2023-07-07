SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local police department hosted a benefit on Friday, but they won’t be keeping any of the money.

The Scranton Police Department hosted the fundraiser Friday and intends to put all of the money raised toward students in the Scranton School District.

Their goal is to make sure every child has a shirt on their back.

Hundreds came out to the VFW Post 25 on Friday to donate to the Scranton Police Department, but that money won’t be going toward the bureau.

“We realized how many children there are in need. every year it grows, the need grows, so i just get my committee together and we just do it every year, so,” said Melissa Mccaffery the secretary at the Scranton Detective Bureau.

The Scranton police held a fundraiser to benefit the children of the Scranton School District.

All of the money raised will go toward uniforms and winter coats for students who may need some extra help.

“The police are out in the community. they see the needs of the students in this district, and as a teacher, it’s wonderful to have a support system there to assist a student that may need to stay warm in the winter and dress daily for school,” explained Jennifer Zaleski a teacher at Isaac Tripp Elementary School.

In exchange for a ten-dollar donation, visitors got food, live entertainment, and drink specials.

raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles, and Scranton Police Department shirts for sale helped raise even more to give back.

“It’s awesome to see the local police department giving back to our students and having such a great presence and influence on their lives, and they feel the support and the love from them,” continued Stephanie Golosky a teacher at John F Kennedy Elementary School.

Many that came to the benefit understand first-hand just how important events are that give back to the children.

“My students in the past year have benefitted from the Scranton Police Department. They were given coats, they were given Christmas gifts from the Scranton Police Department. So as a teacher at Isaac Tripp, I would really like to thank them,” said Zaleski.

The teachers at the fundraiser say that seeing resources outside of the school helps their students change not only the children’s lives but theirs as well.

“I know that they’re being supported in other places and it’s fantastic to see that,” says Golosky.

Hundreds came through the four-hour-long fundraiser despite the rainy conditions, all to give back to students in the area.