Scranton Police Headquarters reopens to the public with safety measures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Beginning Tuesday, Scranton Police say their headquarters will be open to the public with some safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include using the intercom to request entry, masks worn at all times when inside and social distancing. Officers also say touchless thermometers may be used prior to being let inside.

They say they are offering access in a limited way to allow social distancing and if you are in a group that they would ask that you only bring in people who are needed inside.

Scranton PD also says for people who are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, they ask that you mention it over the intercom and they can set something up to help you.

“We do temperature checks on people as they come in. We have hand sanitizing stations right at the doorway. So when they come in and when they leave they’re able to do that. And we are taking those precautions and asking anybody who is feeling ill to not come down and we will try to make other arrangements or come another day,” says Captain Dennis Lukasewicz, Scranton PD.

They also say the rear doors and parking lot are unavailable at this time and cannot be used.

Scranton PD also asks that the public consider using their online reporting system for filing and retrieving reports to further reduce in-person contact at the headquarters.

If you are unable to report a crime online, dial 9-1-1 for emergencies and 570-348-4141 for non-emergencies.