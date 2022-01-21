Scranton Police Chief steps down to head new crisis program

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor Paige Cognetti announced Chief Len Namiotka will assume a new position as an administrative lieutenant for a crisis intervention program.

According to Mayor Cognetti, this crisis program will be focusing on developing a robust crisis intervention program at Scranton Police Department.

In a statement Cognetti said:

Our community continues to battle behavioral health and addiction issues. We will only truly

meet the needs of our residents if we research, design, and implement crisis intervention

partnerships that bring the most appropriate support to each crisis call,” “I am grateful for Len Namiotka’s service as Chief of Police and look forward to working with him as

he takes on this urgent task for our community.” Mayor Paige G. Cognetti, Scranton

Cognetti announced that Sergeant Thomas Carroll will become Chief of the Scranton Police Department. This change will take effect on January 25.