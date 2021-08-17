Scranton Police charge man with arson for setting the deck of a house on fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Department arrested a man who is charged with aggravated arson after admitting to setting the deck of residence on fire.

Scranton Police arrested, David Clowney, 51, for an incident that occurred on August 13th. Where Scranton City Fire and Police responded to the 1500 block of West Gibson Street for a report of a house fire.

According to police, fire units arrived on scene to find smoke in the rear of the residence with flames forming at the back door and deck. Fire crews evacuated three people from the residence and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the entirety of the house.

According to the affidavit, Scranton City Fire Inspector Joseph Hoban was called to investigate the scene, he ruled the fire was set intentionally.

Police say they learned from Pamela Morton, a resident of the house fire, that she was being stalked and harassed by Clowney.

Morton stated to police that Clowney was seen in the neighborhood several times, riding a bike. Investigators were able to track Clowney on video cameras proving he was in the area the night of the fire.

On Tuesday, Clowney was interviewed by Scranton Police where he admitted to being the person on videos and for setting a fire to Morton’s back porch by utilizing a rag that had an ignitable substance.

Clowney stated his reasoning for setting the back porch on fire was to get the attention of Morton so that she would get back together with him.

Scranton Police have charged Clowney with aggravated arson and arson with the danger of death.