Scranton police charge 3 men after traffic stop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three Scranton men are charged after an investigation during the month of August and a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Scranton Police Department, officers from the Scranton Street Crimes Unit began a firearms and narcotics investigation with two suspects, identified as John and Anthony Webber.

Police say, officers from the Street Crimes Unit and PSP Troop R Intelligence Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a blue Nissan Sentra, driven by John Webber and Jalil Simms. During the stop, Webber told officers he was on bail from a previous drug case and also had active warrants.

As police approached Simms, they say he handed officers a plastic bag containing 11 grams of marijuana. Both men told police they were members of the “Bloods” street gang, specifically the “Brim” set. Simms was charged by summons for two counts of medical marijuana violations act and was released at the scene, reports say.

Webber was taken into custody and told police there were additional drugs and money inside his home at 1029 Mount Vernon Avenue, Scranton. Webber also admitted to being in possession of his brother’s firearm. Webber is not allowed to possess a gun due to a prior felony drug conviction, police say.

Police say a search warrant was executed on the residence revealing cash, paraphernalia, and additional drugs, including LSD and marijuana. John Webber is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $75,000 and he was remanded to Lackawanna County Prison.

Officers then responded to 635 N. Washington Avenue, where they spoke with Anthony Webber. Police say Webber told them he didn’t possess a Pennsylvania license to carry a concealed firearm and he allowed his brother to possess the firearm. Anthony Webber is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license by summons and was released at the scene.