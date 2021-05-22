Scranton police asking for vehicle identification after hit and run

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police Department is asking for assistance with identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run, overnight Friday.

According to officials the incident occurred on the 2800 Block of Birney Ave.

The vehicle was last captured on video headed South on Birney Ave into Avoca.

If anyone can help identify this vehicle or knows who the owner is please contact Scranton Police at 570-342-9111 or message the Moosic Police Department Facebook page.