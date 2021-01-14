Scranton Police ask public for help in identifying armed robbery suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who they say robbed the E-Fuel Gas Station at 801 Pittston Avenue in Scranton on Dec 23, 2020. They say both suspects appear to have wet paint on their clothing and they may have been working somewhere nearby before the robbery.

A distinct hand tattoo can be seen in surveillance footage and may help identify the suspects.

Video was also provided by the Scranton PD that shows the robbery happening. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Detectives Schultz or Lafferty at (570) 348-4139 or leave an anonymous tip.