Scranton police ask for help in locating suspects in triple stabbing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles they say left the scene of a triple stabbing in Scranton.

According to Scranton police, they responded to a report of a triple stabbing on Saturday in the Hill Section of the Electric City around 2:45 a.m. It happened near Buenzli Court and Vine Street. Police say the suspects left in two white vehicles that traveled down Mulberry Street.

The vehicles in question are believed to be a white 2004/2005 GMC Yukon and a white newer model Cadillac Escalade.





If you have any information or additional photos/videos of these vehicles you are asked to call Detective Jenn Gerrity at 570-348-4139.