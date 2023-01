SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Scranton residents, the Scranton Police Department will be under routine maintenance on Thursday, January 12.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., the phones at the Scranton Police Department will undergo routine maintenance.

For all non-emergency calls, dial 570-558-8345 to be routed to the police department front desk. If you have an emergency dial 911.

So far, there is no word on how long the maintenance will take.