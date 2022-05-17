SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Scranton Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the identification of the suspect below.

According to police, the suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a groping incident that occurred at the South Side Laundromat in the 1700 block of Pittston Avenue with the victim being a 13-year-old female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Gowart at (570)348-4139 or leave a tip at their anonymous tipline.



