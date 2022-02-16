Scranton PD looking for theft suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of theft.

The theft occurred at the Best Buy at Viewmont Drive in Scranton on January 20. Police say the suspect is a white male who was seen in the surveillance footage wearing an Adidas tracksuit. The vehicle that is believed to be the getaway car is a black Lincoln Navigator SUV.

Suspected Getaway Car

Suspected Getaway Car

Theft Suspect

Theft Suspect

Police say this suspect walked into the Best Buy and removed a television without paying for it. Police also say that this suspect is believed to be a person of interest in additional thefts from Best Buy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton Police Detective Jenn Gerrity at 570-348-4139.