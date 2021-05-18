Scranton PD looking for man wanted in connection to bank robbery

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a bank robbery.

Officers say Dimond Harps, 31, is wanted in connection to a bank robbery that took place on Tuesday at Peoples Security Bank on Prescott Avenue.

If you have any information on Harps’ whereabouts or if you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos