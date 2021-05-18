Scranton PD looking for man wanted in connection to bank robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a bank robbery.

Officers say Dimond Harps, 31, is wanted in connection to a bank robbery that took place on Tuesday at Peoples Security Bank on Prescott Avenue.

If you have any information on Harps’ whereabouts or if you see him, call 911.