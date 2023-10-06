SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Office was the TV show that took the city of Scranton off the map, and into living rooms coast to coast for nine seasons.

Now Scranton is paying tribute with a special mural to the show that entertained millions.

28/22 News reporter Iyee Jayne was live at the mural with the artist Kala Hagopian.

Hagopian tells 28/22 News about how long the mural took and some of the challenges she has faced along the way.

The mural features 17 cast members from ‘The Office’, famous quotes from the show and so much more.

You can check out the mural in the Electric City on Lackawanna Avenue in Downtown Scranton.