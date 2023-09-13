SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, Mayor Paige Cognetti and the city of Scranton will host two storm recovery outreach events to assist residents and businesses that have faced damages and losses from the September 9 storm.

City officials will provide recovery resources, and answer questions.

The first event will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Novembrino Splash Pad in Scranton and if you can’t attend, there’s another opportunity on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Center.